UWM announces 1.99% rate for 30-year fixed mortgage

It's the first widely available 30-year fixed-rate mortgage product offering a rate in the 1's

United Wholesale Mortgage announced Tuesday it is rolling out a loan program that offers borrowers an interest rate as low as 1.99% for both purchase mortgages and refinances.

The rate is only available through independent mortgage brokers, the company said in a statement. On July 31, the company announced a 1.875% rate for 15-year mortgages.

The UWM 30-year rate is almost a full percentage point below the 2.88% average U.S. mortgage rate for last week, as measured by Freddie Mac, the lowest in a data series that goes back almost five decades.

Mortgage rates have tumbled since March when the Federal Reserve began buying bonds to support the economy during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Freddie Mac average rate, the oldest measurement of mortgage data, has hit record lows eight times this year.

The Fed started buying Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities to grease the wheels of the credit markets and avoid a repeat of the credit crunch seen during the 2008 financial crisis.

Low mortgage rates like the one being offered by UWM have spurred demand for real estate and supported home prices during the COVID-19 pandemic. U.S. existing-home sales rose 21% in June, the biggest monthly gain on record, and the median price rose 3.5% from a year ago, the National Association of Realtors said in a July 22 report.

Lenders qualify applicants by the amount of the monthly payment measured against their income, and when financing costs go down the payment shrinks. That also means borrowers often find they qualify for larger mortgages, which means they can pay more for a property they want.

