US Mortgage Corporation taps Nino Saso to lead national sales

New York-based multichannel lender US Mortgage Corporation has named Nino Saso as chief production officer.

A mortgage industry veteran with over three decades of experience, Saso was previously a divisional sales manager at Nations Lending.

In his role as chief production officer, Saso will be responsible for overseeing sales on a national level. He will spearhead strategic initiatives aimed at driving expansion, fostering innovation, and advancing the company’s market presence, the company said in a statement this week.

“Nino’s exceptional leadership skills and strategic vision align perfectly with our company’s growth objectives,” said Steven Milner, founder & CEO of US Mortgage Corporation. “His insights and innovative mindset will undoubtedly play a pivotal role in shaping the future of our great organization.”

Saso’s previous stints include sales roles at Paramount Partners Group, Prospect Mortgage, GMAC Mortgage and Pacific Republic Mortgage, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Headquartered on Long Island, New York, US Mortgage Corporation has been in business for nearly 30 years and operates in both the retail and wholesale channels. The lender has originated $423 million in residential mortgages in the last 12 months, according to data from mortgage recruiting platform Modex. The company has 21 branches and primarily operates along the East Coast, though it has outposts in Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Texas and Illinois, according to Modex.