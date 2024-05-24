Navigating new norms: Outsourcing as a catalyst for mortgage service excellence
With elections ahead, housing policy analysts discuss the end of GSEs’ conservatorship
Surprise: First-time homebuyers are on the rise. Here’s how to earn their business.
James Kleimann on VA, CFPB and Freddie Mac headlines
MortgageOriginationPeople Movers

U.S. Bank appoints new retail lending leader

John Hummel joined U.S. Bank in 2017 and will now head its East retail lending division

U.S. Bank appointed John Hummel to lead its East market for retail home lending. Hummel, who previously led the correspondent and Housing Finance Agency (HFA) business at U.S. Bank, will now oversee a team of 750 sales managers and mortgage loan officers responsible for generating $7 billion in originations, according to a news release.

JohnHummel_USBank
John Hummel

Prior to joining U.S. Bank in 2017, Hummel served as senior executive vice president at Pacific Union and as senior vice president at CMG Financial, where he managed a team of several hundred mortgage loan originators.

He also spent 15 years in leadership positions at Citigroup’s mortgage division, where he transitioned from leading its marketing group to heading multiple sales teams.

U.S. Bank is a consumer and business banking company owned by US Bancorp. It offers banking, investment, mortgage, trust and payment services products to individuals, businesses, governmental entities and other financial institutions.

Founded in 1863, U.S. Bank is based in Minneapolis

More:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular Articles

Latest Articles

boardroom_unsplash
Dave Mele exits as Homes.com president 

Dave Mele, president of Homes.com since 2014, has left CoStar Group to pursue “an opportunity outside of the real estate industry,” he confirmed to Real Estate News on Friday.  During his tenure, Mele guided Homes.com through its acquisition by CoStar in 2021 and its emergence as a significant player in the home search market. “We […]

3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

Log In

Forgot Password?

Don't have an account? Please