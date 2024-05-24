U.S. Bank appoints new retail lending leader

U.S. Bank appointed John Hummel to lead its East market for retail home lending. Hummel, who previously led the correspondent and Housing Finance Agency (HFA) business at U.S. Bank, will now oversee a team of 750 sales managers and mortgage loan officers responsible for generating $7 billion in originations, according to a news release.

John Hummel

Prior to joining U.S. Bank in 2017, Hummel served as senior executive vice president at Pacific Union and as senior vice president at CMG Financial, where he managed a team of several hundred mortgage loan originators.

He also spent 15 years in leadership positions at Citigroup’s mortgage division, where he transitioned from leading its marketing group to heading multiple sales teams.

U.S. Bank is a consumer and business banking company owned by US Bancorp. It offers banking, investment, mortgage, trust and payment services products to individuals, businesses, governmental entities and other financial institutions.

Founded in 1863, U.S. Bank is based in Minneapolis.