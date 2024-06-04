Upstart Zillow competitor Realoq expands

Realoq, a real estate portal with a “multi-sided marketplace“ that connects consumers and service providers, has expanded its services to Florida, Georgia and North Carolina.

“Unlike industry stalwarts, Realoq’s free-to-use service offers a hand-picked and custom-vetted pool of local agents to provide home buyers and sellers with peace of mind, full transparency, and top quality,” Anvesh Chakravartula, founder and CEO of Realoq, said in a statement.

Realoq agents and brokers incur no upfront fees, no set-up fees and no monthly subscription fees. A Realtor referral fee, which is 25% of the overall commission, is paid upon closing.

Buyers and sellers also pay no fees to utilize the Realoq platform. The company said that its unified technology platform connects business-to-business and business-to-consumer channels into a marketplace with four key feature: listings, buy, sell and mortgage.

Founded last year, Realoq picked up $3 million in seed funding from TRK Ventures in November. It is also currently available in Texas, California, Idaho, Oregon and Washington.

In May, HousingWire chronicled the growing “portal wars“ between Zillow, CoStar and Realtor.com.