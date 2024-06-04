Off-the-grid deals: Distressed property trends and market insights
Introducing the 2024 Marketing Leaders
HousingWire AI Summit
Logan Mohtashami debunks the latest scare tactic on zero down mortgage loans
Real EstateTechnology

Upstart Zillow competitor Realoq expands

The real estate tech platform is now available in Florida, Georgia and North Carolina

Realoq, a real estate portal with a “multi-sided marketplace“ that connects consumers and service providers, has expanded its services to Florida, Georgia and North Carolina.

“Unlike industry stalwarts, Realoq’s free-to-use service offers a hand-picked and custom-vetted pool of local agents to provide home buyers and sellers with peace of mind, full transparency, and top quality,” Anvesh Chakravartula, founder and CEO of Realoq, said in a statement. 

Realoq agents and brokers incur no upfront fees, no set-up fees and no monthly subscription fees. A Realtor referral fee, which is 25% of the overall commission, is paid upon closing.

Buyers and sellers also pay no fees to utilize the Realoq platform. The company said that its unified technology platform connects business-to-business and business-to-consumer channels into a marketplace with four key feature: listings, buy, sell and mortgage.

Founded last year, Realoq picked up $3 million in seed funding from TRK Ventures in November. It is also currently available in Texas, California, Idaho, Oregon and Washington.

In May, HousingWire chronicled the growing “portal wars“ between Zillow, CoStar and Realtor.com.

More:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular Articles

Latest Articles

How to organize your real estate database to sell more homes
Why Homie shows alternative models matter in real estate 

Homie’s decision to end its brokerage services highlights the evolution of real estate models. This shift underscores the impact of limited service brokerages on the industry, driving traditional firms to innovate and elevate their services in response to changing consumer expectations.

3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

Log In

Forgot Password?

Don't have an account? Please