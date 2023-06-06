UHM names Linda Thomas regional manager of Florida operations

Union Home Mortgage (UHM), an independent mortgage banking company, announced on Tuesday that it has appointed Linda Thomas as regional manager for the company’s Florida operations.

In this role, Thomas will primarily focus on recruiting loan officers across the state.

“Florida has always been a key focus for us. We’re thrilled to have a talented, natural leader like Linda spearheading what’s next,” said Jim Ferriter, senior vice president of retail sales at UHM. “Linda is well-respected and valued by everyone around her because she prioritizes the growth and experience of those she works with. We’re happy to have her on the team.”

Thomas, who has over two decades of experience, first joined UHM through the acquisition of Amerifirst Home Mortgage, where she played a pivotal role in driving growth in the Tampa market as a district manager.

“Everyone wants a career where you can make a difference. I found that in the mortgage industry, and I am thrilled it’s now my job to introduce that opportunity to so many,” Thomas said. “I am honored to take on this role, and I look forward to leveraging my experience to drive excellence across Florida. In the Sunshine State, no one shines brighter than UHM.”

Thomas currently resides in Apollo Beach, Florida with her husband of 33 years and their Great Dane, Bailey.

Union Home Mortgage Corp. is a full-service retail, wholesale, and consumer direct independent mortgage banking company, operating across the United States with over 200 branches. An approved direct lender of Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, Federal Housing Administration, United States Department of Veterans Affairs, United States Department of Agriculture, and other conforming and non-QM loan products, UHM averages over $13 billion in lending per year, according to the company.

