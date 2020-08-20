Mortgage

U.S. mortgage rates rise on risk assessment

The average U.S. rate for a 30-year fixed mortgage is 2.99% this week, Freddie Mac says

The average U.S. rates for a 30-year fixed mortgage rose to 2.99% this week from 2.96% last week, Freddie Mac said in a report on Thursday.

The average 15-year rate rose to 2.54% from 2.46%, according to the mortgage financier.

The upward moves come after the Federal Housing Finance Agency approved a new “adverse market” fee for refinancings to compensate Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac for the additional risk posed by the economic crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The fact that Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac are assessing a 50 basis point adverse market fee on refinancings is not something that will reassure lenders, whether for refis or purchase loans,” said Keith Gumbinger. “That was a beacon telling the market `There’s a lot of risk out here,’ and that’s going to put upward pressure on rates.”

The course of the economic recovery is dependent on whether Congress will address the COVID-19 pandemic, Moody’s Investors Service said in a report on Thursday.

Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) called the House of Representatives back from its traditional August vacation this week, but the Senate remains on summer break and currently isn’t scheduled to be back in session until Sept. 7.

The Moody’s report panned the four directives signed by President Donald Trump on Aug. 8 that he said would address the lapse in beefed-up unemployment benefits and other issues.

“The recent executive actions meant to provide relief to vulnerable households are subject to implementation risk and too limited in scope to provide significant support to the economy,” the Moody’s report said.

Even with the increase this week, mortgage rates remain low and will support the economy with home purchases and renovations, said Sam Khater, Freddie Mac’s chief economist.

“Purchase housing demand continues to accelerate, ultimately providing support to an economy that otherwise has stagnated,” Khater said. “The surge in sales led to a rapid increase in the demand for remodeling and home furnishings as consumers look to renovate while adjusting to home life during COVID.”

Leave a comment

Most Popular Articles

2020's hottest ZIP codes
Here are 2020’s hottest housing markets according to ZIP code

Views per property in the top ZIP codes were up 48% year over year, 2.2 times as high as surrounding metro areas and 4.3 times the national average.

Aug 18, 2020 By

Latest Articles

FinLedger
Mary Ann Azevedo named Managing Editor of FinLedger

Mary Ann Azevedo has been named the Managing Editor of FinLedger, HW Media’s newly launched fintech media brand. Working with HW Media CEO Clayton Collins, Azevedo will direct news and content strategy of FinLedger and build a team of fintech journalists to support FinLedger’s audience of financial services professionals.  Azevedo initially joined HW Media in […]

Aug 20, 2020 By

Sponsored Content

3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

Log In

Forgot Password?

Don't have an account? Please