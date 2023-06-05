Top Producer Software launches social media lead product

Top Producer Software, a leading real estate software provider, announced on Monday the release of its first-ever social media lead product, Social Connect. This new product combines social media marketing with automated lead nurture to enable real estate agents to grow their database and convert more leads into clients.

“Social Connect is a game changer for our customers with the number of quality interactions being generated,” Kerm Foltz, senior vice president of operations at Top Producer, said.

Social media has become an indispensable tool for real estate agents to expand their networks and attract potential clients. According to industry data, more than 95% of home buyers utilize online tools during their home search.

To capitalize on this trend, Social Connect leverages social media advertising to reach a broader audience, targeting leads that the advertising algorithm identifies as more likely to make a home purchase.

Incoming leads from Social Connect are automatically sent to the customer relationship management (CRM) system, where they receive relevant content tailored to their needs. This includes branded market reports, infographics, and other educational materials aimed at engaging leads and converting them into clients.

Top Producer also has access to one of the largest multiple listing service (MLS) networks and utilizes live MLS data to create active and sold listing ads, which are then optimized by a team of advertising experts. Agents only need to select their target city and budget, leaving the rest to Top Producer Social Connect.

In addition to its other features, the system generates a high volume of affordable leads with accurate contact information while also utilizing Top Producer’s smart follow-up technology.

Top Producer tracks all the essential activities of leads in a centralized location within the CRM. This allows agents to provide exceptional service by accessing the communication history and saved property inquiries associated with each lead’s contact record.

“The lead nurture content is one of the big advantages of Top Producer Social Connect. Messages don’t sound canned, have a better personality than other lead generation follow-up systems and include nice infographics,” said real estate agent Marty Soller.

Top Producer Software has been a trusted provider of innovative real estate software solutions for over 40 years, assisting tens of thousands of real estate professionals in streamlining their businesses and maximizing their networks. The company is part of the Constellation Real Estate Group.

This content was generated using AI, and was edited and fact-checked by HousingWire’s editors.