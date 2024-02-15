Top Guaranteed Rate LO Shant Banosian joins board of Healing Realty Trust

The nation’s top loan officer, Guaranteed Rate’s Shant Banosian, joined the board of directors at Healing Realty Trust, a healthcare-focused real estate investment company.

Established in 2022, the real estate venture carved out a niche focusing on healthcare properties in the $1 million to $15 million price range – including those for behavioral, physical and mental health care.

Aiming to take the company public next year, Healing Realty Trust will tap into Banosian’s network of big banks as well as investors to grow its portfolio.

“Shant has an incredible network. We have a $25 million open series A funding round right now. So we’ll look for him to leverage his relationships into access to investors. That’ll be a big part. As we continue to grow our portfolio, we’ll use equity as well as debt … a lot of the banks that he works with also do commercial lending. So he’ll have access to commercial lines of credit for us,” Joe Caltabiano, CEO of HRT, said in an interview.

Banosian, branch manager and senior loan officer at Guaranteed Rate, is one of the top LOs in the country with more than 40,000 closed units and $9 billion in funded loans throughout his 20-year career.

In 2023, he closed $925 million in loan origination volume, with 1,617 loans, which put him as the top originator on Scotsman Guide’s top originators list.

Shant is the seventh member to join Healing’s board following the recent addition of another board member earlier this month. Healing Realty Trust brought on Jared Chupaila, a former CEO of Brookfield Properties‘ retail real estate vertical where he oversaw the company’s U.S. portfolio of more than 150 retail centers.

“We want to improve the board to look more like a public company along the way,” noted Caltabiano.

The company has been adding board members with expertise in commercial real estate, insurance and capital markets and plans to add a board member with experience in a large health network.

“We want to build a billion-dollar real estate portfolio that’s filled with quality tenants that kicks off an above average yield to our investors … Understanding the financial markets and how that interlays with real estate is critically important. So making sure that we’re buying properties at the right time [is] a real opportunity for us for the next couple years,” said Caltabiano.