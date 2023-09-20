Tom Makinney and his team make the leap to Compass

The Makinney Group, led by principal agent Tom Makinney, has joined Compass in Chicago, the company announced on Wednesday. Makinney made the leap with his two agents, Jill Giorno and Jen Goodale.The top team was previously at brokerage @properties.

The Makinney Group, recognized for their community involvement and referral transactions, brings 35 years of combined experience in the Chicagoland real estate market to Compass.

This latest addition underscores Compass efforts to provide support for real estate professionals in Elmhurst and surrounding communities.

“We are excited to welcome The Makinney Group to the Compass family,” Fran Broude, regional vice president with Compass, said in a statement. “The team’s expertise and deep-rooted connections in the Chicago area, especially Elmhurst, make them a valuable addition to our team.”

The Makinney Group is looking forward to leveraging Compass’s technology and market insights, Makinney said. Compass recently launched Compass AI, a seamless integration of generative artificial intelligence directly into the Compass platform.

“We are thrilled to join the Compass family. A company that shares our vision for the future of real estate, strong leadership fostering growth, and the desire to help others rise up and do better,” Makinney said in a release.

The Makinney Group is the most recent team to join Compass in Chicago, following Anne Hodge and Debra Dobbs who joined in August also from @properties. Compass joined the Chicago market in 2017 and has since grown to 22 offices and over 1,600 licensed agents.