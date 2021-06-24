TitleWave launches Colorado branch

In a flurry of moves, TitleWave Real Estate Solutions of Jacksonville, Florida has announced a new location in Colorado, two new executive hires, and the launch of its title and search report technology.

The company said in a statement that Deana Colliver will oversee operations in the Colorado location. Jeremy Wohlford will be the company’s new title examiner.

TitleWave is a division of the Fidelity National Finance family of companies, the nation’s largest title insurance company through its five national title insurance underwriters – Fidelity National Title, Chicago Title, Commonwealth Land Title, Alamo Title and National Title of New York.

“As we open this office in Colorado, it demonstrates our commitment to serve our FNF agency customers in the regions where they do business,” said Leanne Zinn, TitleWave president.

Colliver began her career as a title examiner and manager in the title industry with Fidelity Title. Wohlford started his career as a county deputy assessor.

Closing Complex Loans Faster With a Digitized Client Workflow

Join this webinar for a discussion on changes in market demographics, suppliers and how focusing on customer experience and taking a few simple steps during the mortgage loan process can close deals 3x faster.

Since 2000, TitleWave has delivered more than 6 million title search reports to over 12,000 customers, the company said. Currently, TitleWave operates in 25 states.

In other recent title news, title giant Stewart Title combined its two Northern Nevada divisions – Legacy Division and Western Division. Legacy was previously Capital Title, and Western was formerly Western Title Company — the latter Nevada’s sixth-oldest company, which was acquired in a purchase of 57 title offices from ET Investments in September 2020.

Austin, Texas-based Enverus also recently announced its acquisition of Integrity Title Company, a provider of title plant access in Texas and New Mexico. Enverus said it plans to integrate Integrity Title’s technology into a new online platform called Integrity Title Plants.

And Pennsylvania-based Title Alliance Ltd. recently added a second office in Washington, expanding its presence in the Pacific Northwest.

Title insurers are on track for another banner year, following the $19.2 billion written in 2020 — a nearly 22% increase from the $15.8 billion written in 2019.