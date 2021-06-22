Closing Complex Loans Faster With a Digitized Client Workflow
Closing Complex Loans Faster With a Digitized Client Workflow

Join us for a discussion on changes in market demographics, suppliers and how focusing on customer experience and a few simple steps during the mortgage loan process can close deals 3x faster.

Brokers, Here’s Everything You Need to Know About Rocket Pro TPO
Brokers, Here’s Everything You Need to Know About Rocket Pro TPO

Want to stay up to date with the latest on what Rocket Pro TPO is offering its broker partners? Check out our TPO hub for updates and more.

Sizing up claims of appraisers’ racial bias
Sizing up claims of appraisers’ racial bias

This is Part II of HousingWire’s deep dive into the appraisal profession, and the wave of racial bias claims that has rocked it. In Part II we examine the evidence around race-based discrimination by appraisers.

Accurate property condition data is more important than ever – Here’s why
Accurate property condition data is more important than ever – Here’s why

HousingWire recently spoke with Raj Dosaj about how CAPE Analytics is providing property condition data and working with investors to grow their business.

Closing

Enverus grows Southwest base with Integrity acquisition

Company plans to integrate Integrity technology into new platform

Austin, Texas-based Enverus announced its acquisition of Integrity Title Company, a provider of title plant access in Texas and New Mexico.

In a statement, Enverus said it plans to integrate Integrity Title’s technology into a new online platform called Integrity Title Plants.

Scott Luna, Integrity Title director, said the company’s plant databases currently cover 92 title plant counties in Texas and 15 title plant counties in New Mexico. They also constitute more than 90% and 75% of the population- and title-premium remittance for the two states.

“Anyone who works in a land-based industry knows that constructing a chain of title is a very time-consuming, document-intensive task, requiring multiple searches through cumbersome card and tract plants, and often, in-person trips to county courthouses,” Luna said. “Integrity Title Plants is best positioned to support land diligence for all residential or commercial projects be it land or energy development, including wind or solar farms, highways and road expansion and transmission lines or pipelines.”

Silas Martin, Enverus general manager, said Texas has become the top state in the nation for new population growth — resulting in accelerated demand for title research.

How tech can improve the title experience without removing the human element

HousingWire Editor in Chief Sarah Wheeler speaks with Grant Brittain, SVP, Title Sales at Radian, about overcoming title challenges using automation.

Presented by: Radian

“If title companies and underwriters are not prepared for the spike in activity, they will miss capturing their share of this expanding market,” Martin said.

In other recent title news, Pennsylvania-based Title Alliance Ltd. has added a second office in Washington, expanding its presence in the Pacific Northwest. The new branch in Tacoma, Washington will be added to Title Alliance’s family of joint ventures with Title Alliance Northwest, which is a partnership with a Keller Williams Realty franchise.

Additionally, title insurance startup Doma — formerly known as States Title — announced recently that it will go public through a merger with special purpose acquisition company Capitol Investment Corp. V. The deal is valued at $3 billion, including debt.

Leave a comment

Most Popular Articles

HW+ foreclosure process.jp
The housing market outsmarted the foreclosure crisis

This isn’t 2008. A bevy of loss mitigation waterfalls, forbearance safety nets and an abundance of equity give Americans a fighting chance to avoid a foreclosure crisis. HW+ Premium Content

Jun 18, 2021 By

Latest Articles

AdobeStock_223576354
For the first time in a year, forbearances dip below 4%

The forbearance rate is officially below 4% for the first time in a year. The MBA now estimates 2 million homeowners are still in some form of forbearance plan.

Jun 22, 2021 By

Sponsored Content

3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

Log In

Log in with LinkedIn OR

Forgot Password?

Don't have an account? Please