Mike Fratantoni on the MBA’s mortgage market outlook
Fratantoni discusses the MBA's November forecast, which includes revised estimates for Q3 and Q4, as well as predictions for next year’s purchase market.

Fannie, Freddie conforming loan limits increase for 2021
The increase is up 7.5% from 2020’s limit of $510,400 and marks the fifth consecutive year of increases.

Buying a home in a competitive market
We couldn’t be more thrilled about interviewing a real estate agent for the second episode of Girlfunds, a show where we give you our two cents on money.

Building the one-touch digital mortgage
As Katherine Campbell drives toward a one-touch mortgage, she’s taking time to share what she has learned along the way.

Title/Escrow

Title fraud rises more than 30% in Q3

Stems from negligence, operational gaps and cybersecurity threats

Title fraud continues to grow, seeing sharp increases in the third quarter of 2020, according to the latest report from FundingShield.

FundingShield’s Q3 2020 Wire and Title Fraud Analytics report shows a 31.5% increase in wire verification and ownership issues.

“The risk of wire and title fraud in the closing and settlement space persisted and grew in certain risk concentrations during Q3 2020,” FundingShield stated in its report.

The company’s data reports potential first or third-party fraud, misrepresentations, errors due to negligence or operational gaps, as well as cybersecurity threats.

The report also found a 30% increase in fraud/risk exposure in CPL errors and issues, and a 90% increase in state licensing issues from the second to the third quarter of 2020.

How to prevent wire fraud while increasing production

Comparing Q2 vs Q3 2020, FundingShield found a 30% increase in fraud/risk exposure in CPL errors and issues.

Presented by: FundingShield

Last year, the Federal Bureau of Investigation estimated that $1.77 billion was stolen in 2019 due to wire fraud. Now, this threat is rising faster than predicted due to COVID-19 and the surge in digital transactions. 

For example, a recent FBI report showed a 50% surge in mobile banking since the beginning of 2020, likely due to stay-at-home orders, and as a result, the bureau issued a public service announcement cautioning users on the potential for increased risk of cyber fraud.

Earlier this year, Thomas Cronkright, CertifID cofounder and CEO as well as Sun Title Agency CEO, explained in a HousingWire interview  why this is so dangerous.

“You’ve got remote distancing, so the teams just aren’t synced as tight as what they were,” Croknright said. “A lot of the law enforcement at the federal level that helps with wire fraud are still working from home.”

But many companies have stepped up to the challenge, introducing new solutions to prevent wire fraud.

Fidelity National Financial, a provider of title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries, is working to prevent wire fraud in today’s growing digital environment. the company announced it delivered more than 800,000 of its digital opening packages to consumers. It reported that 70% of these packages were opened and 85% of consumers that started the startSafe interview completed it.

California Flag
How will California’s Proposition 19 impact property taxes?

The passing of Prop 19 in California means a windfall for the state – but at the expense of higher property taxes for some residents.

Nov 19, 2020 By

Seattle at sunset
Will a second lockdown cool off the red-hot Seattle housing market?

A November study from Lombardo Homes found that Seattle was the most competitive market in the country, with 71% of homes selling in under two weeks and the average time on the market was about 10 days.

Nov 24, 2020 By

