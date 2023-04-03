Closings can only move as quickly as information is able to be exchanged and acted upon between a title and escrow company and its partners. True automation of a closing process end-to-end — whereby not only a title and escrow company’s workflows are automated, but their partners’ resulting workflows as well — is only possible once all parties operate on a shared system.

The Qualia platform featured in this product guide enables an unparalleled level of team connectivity, making it simpler for stakeholders to collaborate on closings. As a result, orders can be completed with speed and accuracy.

