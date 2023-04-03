The Qualia platform includes modern, cloud-based products that provide the transaction infrastructure for title and escrow organizations of all sizes, from smaller agencies and real estate law firms to multi-state operations operating at scale.

What makes Qualia’s title and escrow products unique is the ability to achieve an unparalleled level of internal team connectivity, as well as connectivity with other transaction parties — such as lenders, brokerages, vendors, underwriters, banks and consumers — by bringing everyone together via a shared system. This is one where common transaction information is standardized, and transaction updates can be made available to all parties in real-time.

As a result, title companies are able to automate their internal workflows in a highly efficient way, as new tasks and additional automations can be triggered the moment information is received from transaction partners.

In addition, other parties such as lenders or real estate agents can now plug into the settlement ecosystem to automate their dependent workflows with title as well, decreasing their workflow downtime to unlock true end-to-end automation for a real estate closing.

Qualia Core is Qualia’s title production system for title and escrow companies and real estate law firms at large. Core combines title production, accounting, reporting and vendor management capabilities into one secure, integrated system that is easy to configure and manage as well as simple and intuitive to use.

With features to eliminate manual data entry and facilitate internal collaboration, processors can more efficiently work together to complete orders with speed and accuracy, delivering the high quality of work their clients expect.

Other products, such as Qualia Connect, enable transaction parties to eliminate the communication silos that arise from implementation of a variety of disconnected point solutions. Connect orchestrates the entire mortgage, title and escrow, and real estate closing team’s workflows, communications and signings on one secure digital transaction platform.

Qualia also has product offerings designed specifically for enterprise title and escrow organizations operating at scale. These organizations are typically multi-state operations, have multiple sources of business and can be completing thousands of orders a month with large internal processing teams. As such, they are navigating a great amount of complexity across transaction types, regional nuances, and partner service requirements all while looking for ways to drive efficiency with collaboration tools, automation and reporting.

The Qualia platform supports the highest degree of transaction complexity, regional nuances and partner service requirements these organizations face, all while keeping operations efficient and workflows manageable.