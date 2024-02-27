ThoughtFocus appoints new chief business officer

Financial services consulting firm ThoughtFocus appointed Santhosh Ananthakrishnan to the position of chief business officer. In his new role, Ananthakrishnan will oversee growth strategies and report directly to ThoughtFocus CEO Shylesh Krishnan.

“I am very impressed with the rich portfolio of long-term customer relationships that the firm has built,” Ananthakrishnan said in a statement. “The culture of excellence built by the founders and their aspiration to leave a legacy resonates very well with me.

“All of this is getting a major boost with the latest round of growth investment from H.I.G. Capital. I am looking forward to working with Shylesh and the board to accelerate the firm’s growth.”

Before joining ThoughtFocus in January, Ananthakrishnan led the global mortgage business at Tata Consultancy Services. Ananthakrishnan, a 2023 HousingWire Vanguard, also previously worked at Freddie Mac as a senior director of product development.

“We are delighted to welcome Santhosh to our team as we embark on our growth journey together,” Krishnan said in a statement. “Given his exceptional track record in crafting digital business solutions that drive transformation, coupled with his deep expertise in strategic business growth, Santhosh is ideally poised to spearhead and expedite the growth trajectory at ThoughtFocus.”

ThoughtFocus is a consulting, software engineering and business process management firm. It serves clients in the financial services, manufacturing, education, aerospace and technology industries.