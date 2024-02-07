Thomas Yoon to steer Lead+ Wholesale Lending

California-based lender Summit Funding has appointed Thomas Yoon as the head of subsidiary Lead+ Wholesale Lending, the company announced on Wednesday.

In his new position, EQA Mortgage’s former president will strive to bring unmatched support to mortgage brokers who sell non-QM products.

“It’s not just about offering non-QM loans; it’s about providing a foundation for brokers to confidently navigate this complex market,” Yoon said in a statement. “Our team’s depth of experience ensures that every loan we handle is approached with the insight and precision it deserves.”

Simultaneously, Lead+ Wholesale Lending is unveiling a new program designed to educate brokers on non-QM products. The program aims to help brokers enhance their pipelines and market presence through quality marketing and sales techniques.

“We’re here to build a community of highly skilled, knowledgeable brokers who are equipped to meet the evolving needs of today’s diverse borrowers,” Yoon said.

Summit Funding founder and CEO Todd Scrima also expressed his enthusiasm in welcoming Yoon to the company.

“Thomas Yoon’s approach to non-QM lending aligns perfectly with our values, emphasizing not only the importance of exceptional lending solutions but also the growth and success of our partners,” Scrima said in a statement.

Founded in 1995, Summit Funding operates in 48 states. In December, Movement Mortgage filed a lawsuit against Scrima, accusing him of gaining illegal access to Movement’s confidential financial files and scheming to divert Movement customers toward Summit.