Conquering your fear about buying a home
Conquering your fear about buying a home

Courtney Poulos reframes the idea of buying a home, helping take fear out of the equation, and also shares how we can take control of our finances as women.

How to gain more listing visibility in a shifting housing market
How to gain more listing visibility in a shifting housing market

As real estate professionals strategize on how to do business in 2021’s housing market, they’ll discover the need for better tools to market their listings.

Guaranteed Rate’s Ben Cohen on the path to $1 billion
Guaranteed Rate’s Ben Cohen on the path to $1 billion

Cohen joins the Housing News Podcast to discuss how he became the company’s second loan officer to fund $1 billion in loan volume in 2020.

Black Knight’s Walden on mortgage delinquencies in 2021
Black Knight’s Walden on mortgage delinquencies in 2021

Economist Andy Walden explains why nearly 2.2 million mortgages remain in delinquency, and what could happen to delinquencies in 2021.

Politics & MoneyReal Estate

Thoma Bravo acquires RealPage for $10.2 billion

Comes after Thoma Bravo's August sale of Ellie Mae to Intercontinental Exchange

Private equity investment firm Thoma Bravo will acquire proptech company RealPage in a transaction valued at approximately $10.2 billion, including net debt, according to a release.

The transaction, which was unanimously approved by the RealPage board of directors, is expected to close during the second quarter of 2021 and will make RealPage a privately held company. Under terms of the agreement, RealPage stockholders will receive $88.75 in cash per share.

RealPage plans to continue operating under its Chairman and CEO Steve Winn and the existing RealPage leadership team in Richardson, Texas.

“We believe this transaction will provide immediate and substantial value to RealPage stockholders, reflecting the tremendous work that our employees have done to build this company,” Winn said.

“I am immensely proud of that work and also pleased that the transaction will provide us the opportunity to work with Thoma Bravo, a firm with tremendous software investment and operational capabilities,” Winn said. “This will enhance our ability to focus on executing our long-term strategy and delivering even better products and services to our clients and partners.”

Here’s what NAMB does for brokers

NAMB has been advocating for mortgage brokers for almost 50 years. HousingWire spoke with former NAMB President Rocke Andrews and Roy DeLoach, NAMB’s lobbyist in Washington, D.C., about the organization’s past and current legislative efforts.

Presented by: NAMB

In 2019, Thoma Bravo acquired Ellie Mae for $3.7 billion and then sold it in August 2020 to Intercontinental Exchange for approximately $11 billion.

RealPage has had a busy year in the acquisition space. In January, the company acquired multifamily real estate engagement solution Modern Message. In September, RealPage entered the smart building space and paid an undisclosed amount to acquire Stratis IoT, a property management tech firm based in Philadelphia.

“RealPage’s industry leading platform is critical to the real estate ecosystem and has tremendous potential going forward,” said Orlando Bravo, founder and a managing partner of Thoma Bravo.

“Our firm has a track record of acquiring cutting edge software providers to specialized industries and driving their innovation and growth while remaining true to their core business and customers,” Bravo said. “Together, RealPage and Thoma Bravo can partner to grow the company’s market offerings and enhance its current capabilities to capitalize on the increasingly complex and expanding real estate market.”

Leave a comment

Most Popular Articles

affordable housing
The looming danger facing the affordable housing industry

The economic hardships wrought by the coronavirus pandemic will be long-term, and millions of renters and homeowners alike could take a serious hit in the upcoming months, affordable housing experts said on a recent webinar hosted by Freddie Mac.

Dec 18, 2020 By

Latest Articles

AdobeStock_138388762 (1)
Mortgage forbearance rate ticks up to 5.49%

The U.S. forbearance rate increased for the second time in nearly six months from 5.48% to 5.49%, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association.

Dec 21, 2020 By

Sponsored Content

3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

Log In

Forgot Password?

Don't have an account? Please