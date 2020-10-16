MortgageReal Estate

The Pandemic’s Impact on Consumer Shopping Behavior in Mortgage & Real Estate

Our job as mortgage professionals is to help consumers when and how they need us. This is especially important in the current crisis as the behaviors of both consumers and those in the housing industry are changing. Join Jornaya’s Head of Consumer Finance Mike Eshelman and Chief Marketing Officer Rich Smith as they discuss consumer shopping trends and the impacts on the housing industry. They’ll provide never before seen research on consumer shopping behavior pre- and post-COVID.

“Consumer shopping behavior has permanently changed; the customer expectation has changed,” Eshelman says in the session. “And we need to adapt to those changes.”

About Jornaya:

 Jornaya has proprietary access to data in markets where customers invest significant time researching, analyzing, and comparing options on major purchases, including real estate, mortgage, and banking. Working with a network of over 1,000 partners who operate more than 35,000 comparison shopping and lead generation sites, we provide companies access to early behavioral buying signals for customers and prospects. Monthly, we witness over 350 million consumer purchase journeys in a privacy friendly manner.

Watch the full session below. To go back to the full HousingWire Annual 2020 on demand summit, go here.

Panelist:

  • Rich Smith, Chief Marketing Officer, Jornaya
  • Mike Eshelman, Head of Consumer Finance, Jornaya
The rest of this content is for HW+ members. Join today with an HW+ Membership! Already a member? log in

HW+ includes weekly long-form digital content, HousingWire Magazine, access to HousingStack, and free admission to all HousingWire virtual events.

Get $75 off your initial membership with coupon code “intro75”.

Most Popular Articles

Residential neighborhood
The forbearance crash bros spoke too soon

We have a precedent for how housing crashes happen. We just need to look back to 2008 when we had over 10 million delinquent loans. But none of these factors exist in the market now.

Oct 12, 2020 By

Latest Articles

The California "River Fire" of Salinas, in Monterey County, was ignited by dry lightning on August 16, 2020, fills the sky with dark smoke and flames as it burns close to a houses on its first day.
Homes in high-risk wildfire areas are more affordable

Wildfires continue to rip through the west coast, but that hasn’t stopped homebuyers from purchasing in high-risk areas, a new Redfin report explains.

Oct 16, 2020 By
3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

Log In

Forgot Password?

Don't have an account? Please