How to win in a competitive housing market
How to win in a competitive housing market

In this episode, Real Estate Agent Xio Sandoval discusses how she is helping clients lock in a home in today’s competitive market.

Refi sugar high: How to balance your lending diet
Refi sugar high: How to balance your lending diet

The industry experts at TMS have compiled a list of proactive steps to take to ensure that your business will be prepared when the refi sugar high ends.

A blueprint for frictionless lending
A blueprint for frictionless lending

In our newest guide, learn how Blend leverages partnerships and integrations to offer a host of features that support efficient and streamlined lending.

Existing home sales are still too hot
Existing home sales are still too hot

Although current sales data for the housing market has outperformed expectations, Logan Mohtashami says that he expected these upward trends to moderate.

Fintech

The mortgage industry is ripe for blockchain in 2021

Tech companies seek to disrupt mortgage finance in 2021 through blockchain

The next time you apply for a mortgage, or your lender services that loan or sells it on the secondary market, you might be helping to disrupt an industry. That’s because the entire transaction, or at least parts of it, may be powered by blockchain in the not-too-distant future.

Robyn headshot
Robyn A. Friedman
HW+ Columnist

Blockchain – most simply defined as a decentralized, immutable digital ledger – is perhaps best known as the technology underlying digital currency. But blockchain is also being increasingly adopted by tech companies in the mortgage space seeking to revolutionize and disrupt the industry.

“There are a lot of different use cases – everything from information sharing in the origination ecosystem to servicing to title and capital markets,” said Debbie Hoffman, CEO and founder of Symmetry Blockchain Advisors in Orlando, Fla. “Mortgage has a very long supply chain, from the initial marketing and purchase of a home to the origination of a loan, servicing a loan, selling a loan and the secondary market, and within each one of those sectors there are areas where you could have a blockchain.”

The advantages of blockchain are encouraging disruptive companies to integrate it into their operations. Hoffman said that blockchain makes the process of originating a mortgage simpler, easier and cheaper because blockchain allows information sharing so the cost of producing the loan is less – a savings that players say will be passed along to the consumer. For investors, the advantage of blockchain is accuracy – the odds of having defects in the loan are lower, Hoffman said, because there are fewer inputs along the way and transparency in the process. “Those are the two areas where I see tremendous value,” she added.

Although change is taking place slowly – “there has not been much progress, sadly,” Hoffman said – some companies are already utilizing blockchain or about to launch new technology incorporating it in 2021. These include:

The rest of this content is for HW+ members. Join today with an HW+ Membership! Already a member? log in

HW+ includes weekly long-form digital content, HousingWire Magazine, access to HousingStack, and free admission to all HousingWire virtual events.

Get $75 off your initial membership with coupon code “intro75”.

Most Popular Articles

AdobeStock_223576354
FHA extends foreclosure and forbearance policies to 2021

HUD announced that the FHA is providing a two-month extension of its foreclosure and eviction moratorium and request for forbearance through Feb. 28, 2021.

Dec 21, 2020 By

Latest Articles

AdobeStock_302227370_Editorial_Use_Only
FHFA announces proposed rule on living wills for GSEs

FHFA took another step in its quest to remove Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac from conservatorship on Tuesday, seeking public comment on a rule that would require Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac to develop plans to unwind without negatively affecting the broader financial system.

Dec 22, 2020 By
3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

Log In

Forgot Password?

Don't have an account? Please