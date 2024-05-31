Off-the-grid deals: Distressed property trends and market insights
The Key to Growing a High Margin Business

Open the door to the most powerful room in housing. Join us at The Gathering 2025 in Denver, CO, June 8-11. Go here to lock in special pricing with your registration.

Andy Florance performed magic with Apartments.com, turning it into a “40-something percent margin” business, according to Florance. What about Homes.com? Is he poised to take on the industry with his “your listing, your lead” model? Florance has been vocal about his competition and has proven he has the chops. Find out his formula for growing a high-margin business and how you can use it in your brokerage to diversity income streams.

Speakers:

  • Andy Florance, Founder & CEO, CoStar Group
  • Clayton Collins, CEO, HousingWire

