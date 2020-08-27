Real Estate

The impact of COVID-19 on small landlords: How to lower the risks

Will small landlords be able to internalize increasing expenses?

piggy bank - money - mask

Several times a month, the National Multifamily Housing Council (NMHC) releases data from its Rent Payment Tracker, a measure of the number of tenants who have paid rent that month. Its most recent update, issued on Aug. 24, found that 90% of apartment households had made a full or partial rent payment by Aug. 20. Great news, right?

Robyn headshot
Robyn A. Friedman
HW+ Columnist

Maybe not. The percentage of tenants paying rent declined 2.1 percentage points year-over-year. It slid month-over-month as well.   

More importantly, the statistics come from a survey of 11.4 million professionally managed apartment units across the country. That means that small landlords – the mom-and-pop investors who own single-family homes for rent or perhaps a small apartment building – are not reflected in NMHC’s statistics. But it’s these landlords that are the most vulnerable to the economic impacts of COVID-19.

Why smaller landlords are at risk

Mom-and-pop investors are especially vulnerable if their tenants fail to pay rent. Many are undercapitalized and would be unable to pay their bills if a tenant became delinquent or vacated a unit.

The rest of this content is for HW+ members. Join today with an HW+ Membership! Already a member? log in

Most Popular Articles

FHFA, Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, GSE
FHFA delays refinance fee start date to Dec. 1

The Federal Housing Finance Agency announced Tuesday it is extending the date it will begin implementing its adverse market refinance fee to Dec. 1.

Aug 25, 2020 By

Latest Articles

FHFA extends foreclosure and eviction moratorium for a third time to Dec. 31

Four days ahead of its previous expiration date, the FHFA extended its foreclosure and eviction moratorium for borrowers until Dec. 31.

Aug 27, 2020 By
3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

Log In

Forgot Password?

Don't have an account? Please