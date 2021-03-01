What to expect at HousingWire’s Spring Summit
The focus of the Summit is The Year-Round Purchase Market. Record low rates led to a banner year for mortgage lenders in 2020, and this year is expected to be just as incredible.

How real estate agents can increase profitability in 2021
As real estate professionals strategize on how to do business in this competitive, fast-paced market, they’ll discover the need for better tools to market their listings.

HousingWire's 2021 Spring Summit
We’ve gathered four of the top housing economists to speak at our virtual summit, a new event designed for HW+ members that’s focused on The Year-Round Purchase Market.

An Honest Conversation on minority homeownership
In this episode, Lloyd interviews a senior research associate in the Housing Finance Policy Center at the Urban Institute about the history and data behind minority homeownership.

Fintech

The great fintech acceleration

Introducing the 2021 Mortgage and Real Estate Tech100 winners

The Great Acceleration HW+

We all have our own prominent COVID-19 memory from 2020. Mine was on Sunday, March 15. I sat at home that morning typing out an employee memo that effective immediately all team members would be expected to work from home and that the office would be closed to outside visitors until further notice. At the time, I thought this was a two-week precaution. We’d probably see everyone back in the office by April 1. Well, we all know how that one played out. 

Fortunately for the team at HW Media, we’re a digital-first organization. All work is done in the cloud. Everyone is on laptops. Very little work must be done in office. Our team didn’t flinch and has been running full-steam for a year. With readers and clients distributed coast to coast, we’ve always relied on digital means to communicate. But that doesn’t mean we haven’t had our challenges. We had to find new ways to collaborate, build comradery, help each other stay sane, and onboard new team members. I can’t say we’ve perfected the last one yet. I’ve yet to meet 15% of our team members in-person, and I don’t know when I will. That drives me crazy. 

2021 HW Tech100 Mortgage Winners

Here are the 2021 Tech100 Mortgage winners. These are the companies helping mortgage professionals capture market share, retain borrowers and improve margins.

Mar 01, 2021 By

129510554_10222439074339036_2392059226521108204_o
Compass losing money, gaining market share

Compass’ S-1 doesn’t disappoint: it breaks down everything from prices on specific acquisitions, to agent productivity.

Mar 01, 2021 By
3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

