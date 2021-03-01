The great fintech acceleration

We all have our own prominent COVID-19 memory from 2020. Mine was on Sunday, March 15. I sat at home that morning typing out an employee memo that effective immediately all team members would be expected to work from home and that the office would be closed to outside visitors until further notice. At the time, I thought this was a two-week precaution. We’d probably see everyone back in the office by April 1. Well, we all know how that one played out.

Fortunately for the team at HW Media, we’re a digital-first organization. All work is done in the cloud. Everyone is on laptops. Very little work must be done in office. Our team didn’t flinch and has been running full-steam for a year. With readers and clients distributed coast to coast, we’ve always relied on digital means to communicate. But that doesn’t mean we haven’t had our challenges. We had to find new ways to collaborate, build comradery, help each other stay sane, and onboard new team members. I can’t say we’ve perfected the last one yet. I’ve yet to meet 15% of our team members in-person, and I don’t know when I will. That drives me crazy.