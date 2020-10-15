The Economic Forecast

Doug Duncan, Fannie Mae’s Vice President and Chief Economist, will talk about what lenders and others in mortgage can expect this year and next in the economy. Record low rates have fueled an origination boom, driving a banner year for refis. But how long will those low rates last, and what is happening in the larger economy that will affect next year’s origination strategy? Duncan shares his economic forecast for this year and beyond.

For a glimpse into his forecast, Duncan said, “Over the course of the rest of the year, the quarterly numbers by which the economy grows, will slow. And by the end of 2021, we would expect to be back, just about where we were at the beginning of 2020.”

Panelist:

Doug Duncan, SVP & Chief Economist, Fannie Mae