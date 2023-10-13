The Beinfield Team in Connecticut returns to Compass after brief departure

The Connecticut-based Beinfield Team returned to Compass, the company announced on Tuesday.

“This transition is all about securing the future success of my team,” Liz Beinfield, the team’s principal agent, said in a statement. “It means access to the industry’s leading technology platform and a vast agent referral network that will yield the greatest returns over time.”

The Beinfield Team was with Compass from December 2019 to January 2023 before departing for Houlihan Lawrence in February. They made the leap back to Compass in October.



The Beinfield Team was the ninth-best small team in Connecticut based on sales volume, closing nearly $67.2 million in sales in 2022, according to the RealTrends 2023 America’s Best list.

“We are excited to welcome back a highly accomplished and respected team,” Vicki D’Agostino, Compass sales manager in Connecticut, said. “With an already exceptional roster of real estate agents, our brokerage now boasts an even more formidable agent referral network.”

Liz Beinfield leads the team alongside her two daughters, Zoe Hamann and Jenny Friedman, and her niece, Carolyn Nally.



The team is deeply rooted in Rowayton and Norwalk but also has an extensive footprint in neighboring markets such as Darien, New Canaan, Westport, Wilton, Weston, Fairfield and Greenwich.