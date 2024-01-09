The Agency welcomes three top producers in Seattle 

Three top agents from Realogics Sotheby’s International Realty moved to The Agency’s outpost in Seattle, Seattle Agent Magazine reported on Friday.

Sandra Hines and Blake Waggoner from The Hines Group will join as senior broker and broker, respectively, and Dave Janssens will join as managing broker at the California-based brokerage led by Mauricio Umansky.

Together, the three agents will cover West Seattle and the Eastside areas of Seattle.

A seasoned Realtor, Hines was Sotheby’s top broker in sales volume in West Seattle in 2018-2019 and also appeared on Forbes Market Leader’s list. Janssens also stood out for his productivity as a broker at Sotheby’s.

According to the most recent RealTrends ranking, the Janssens Hines Team ranked 15th among the top small teams in Washington by volume in 2022. In total, the team sold $68.6 million in real estate. The team changed its name in 2023 to The Hines Group. Hines and Waggoner will collaborate with Janssens at The Agency but won’t be part of the same team.

The Agency opened its Seattle franchise in the spring of 2022, appointing Jason Binab and Jen Cameron as managing partners.