The Agency ventures into core services

Mauricio Umansky‘s residential brokerage The Agency is venturing into core services.

Through partnerships with Bubble Insurance Solutions and New American Funding, real estate agents at The Agency will have access to mortgage lending services and insurance services for their clients.

With Bubble Insurance Services, The Agency is launching its own affiliate insurance service, Agencia Insurance Solutions, which will serve new and past The Agency clients in California and Arizona. Through Agencia Insurance Solutions, agents will be able to offer clients access to flexible online home, auto and life insurance options.

The affiliation will provide The Agency’s agents with access to Bubble Insurance’s insurance coverage for their clients. The firm said the association aims to help homebuyers make more informed decisions by providing them with data-based insights into the risks associated with their home and neighborhood. These insights will be provided by Bubble Insurance’s patent-pending AI-based guidance system, HomePal, which uses data to match the most common environmental hazards for a property with the right policies and the right coverages for homeowners.

“Bubble’s AI-based shopping engine is specially crafted to integrate into home purchase and ownership flows to enable quick and smart insurance purchase,” Avi Gupta, the founder and CEO of Bubble Insurance, said in a statement. “Our one-stop insurance shop model is designed to give homeowners peace of mind and protect their investment, no matter what life throws their way.”

Through The Agency’s partnership with New American Funding, the mortgage lender will serve as The Agency’s preferred mortgage lender partner.

“We’re thrilled to officially announce our partnership with New American Funding,” Burke Smith, the executive vice president of affiliated businesses at The Agency, said in a statement. “Expanding our core real estate services with like-minded partners empowers our agents to provide their clients with best-in-class service and guidance throughout the entire transaction process.”

NAF offers numerous home financing options including conventional, jumbo, non-QM, as well as others. The Agency said that the partnership provides their agents with greater control over the transaction and enables them to offer better customer service to clients.

In 2023, The Agency ranked as the No. 18 brokerage in the country in the RealTrends 500 after reporting a total sales volume of $10.997 billion in 2022.

New American Funding ranked as the 31st largest mortgage lender in America for the first half of 2023, according to Inside Mortgage Finance data. The California-headquartered lender originated $4.69 billion in mortgage loans in the first half of the year.