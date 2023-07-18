The Agency Dallas attracts top performing agents

Agent recruitment has been off to a strong start this month at The Agency Dallas. In recent weeks the brokerage has welcomed brokers and agents who have collectively closed over $110 million in the last 12 months, the company claims.

Among those top performing agents are Grecia “GG” Garza, Francisco Rizo, Bret Whitfield and Eddie Wilbanks.

Garza is joining The Agency after nine years at Rogers Healy Associates, where she closed $20 million in sale volume last year. Since signing on to The Agency in mid-July, she has already brought $5 million in existing home inventory online and $8 million in builder listings to the firm.

Rizo is coming to The Agency from Douglas Elliman. He has a background in managing sales operations and brokering transactions between clients in the U.S. and Mexico. In 2022, he recorded a sales volume of $30 million. In addition to his own business he is also bringing his team of international agents, The Francisco Rizo Group, to The Agency.

Whitfield and Wilbanks are both leaving Compass to join The Agency. Whitfield is the founding principal of the Whitfield Property Group and he recorded $33 million in sales volume in 2022. With a decade of experience as an agent, Wilbanks entered the industry after working as a residential mortgage loan officer. He closed $23 million in sales volume in 2022.

Other top agents joining The Agency Dallas include Cameron Ruschhaupt, Christi Weinstein, Miranda Pereyda, Chase Duran and Angelia Ekholm.

“Whether buying, selling, or investing, The Agency Dallas, with its outstanding team of agents, is ready to guide clients towards their real estate goals,” Megan and Damon Williamson, the managing partners of The Agency Dallas, wrote in a statement.

The Williamsons launched The Agency Dallas in January 2023.