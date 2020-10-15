Mortgage lenders and servicers are faced with a dizzying array of tech products, but before they go shopping or make changes, they should understand their priorities in such a tumultuous time. How can they make sure they are investing in solutions that can drive both efficiency and scale? What special considerations should be taken into account during extended work-from-home scenarios? We’ve got Ari Gross, CEO of Softworks AI, Katherine Campbell, chief digital officer at Assurance Financial, and Scott Petronis, founder of Xcentric Consulting, to offer their expertise and insight on what will have the most impact going forward.

In the session, panelists forecast what’s ahead by looking at tech priorities for 2021.

“We’d like to see RON get further on board, but then to get to the next experience level – you can apply, you can eSign, you can do your disclosures online, you can get an eNote and some places you can do a RON,” Campbell said. “It’s now time for AI. It’s time for artificial intelligence to come in and really enhance that experience. And that is where we are headed next year for sure.”

Panelist:

Dr. Ari Gross, CEO, SoftWorks AI

Katherine Campbell, Chief Digital Officer, Assurance Financial

Scott Pertronis, Founder, Xcentric Consulting

