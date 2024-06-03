Off-the-grid deals: Distressed property trends and market insights
Tech platform MoxiWorks shakes up its C-suite

Eric Elfman will lead all aspects of the Seattle-based company

MoxiWorks, a real estate technology platform for agents, announced Monday that longtime CEO York Baur will be stepping down as CEO and Eric Elfman will replace him. Baur will remain on the company’s board of directors.

Elfman will lead all aspects of the company. His focus will be ”improving the agent experience in MoxiWorks and accelerating the development of a modern platform for agents and brokerages of all size, leveraging the power of AI,” the company stated in a news release.

Elfman most recently served as CEO and co-founder at Onit, a provider of AI-based workflow automation and enterprise legal solutions.

In 2019, Seattle-based MoxiWorks announced that private equity firm Vector Capital had acquired a “meaningful” stake in the company, which spun out from Windermere Real Estate more than a decade ago.

In the news release, MoxiWorks said its technology platform has been used by more than 800 brokerages and 400,000-plus agents around the world.

MoxiWorks won a HousingWire 2023 Tech100 Real Estate award.

