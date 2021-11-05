Lunch & Learn about the latest FHFA and HUD policy changes affecting lenders
This panel will feature industry trade group leaders talking about the recent FHFA/HUD changes and what lenders can expect as we head into 2022.

HousingWire Annual On-Demand
Housing professionals from across the ecosystem convened in Frisco, Texas to learn, engage and move the housing economy forward. Watch full sessions from the event on-demand here!

What role does the servicer play in creating clients for life?
Consumer-first lifetime retention is now our prevailing theme in servicing. Learn how automation of the origination process can help services create a seamless experience to retain customers for life.

Black Knight on how lenders should prepare for 2022
Today’s HousingWire Daily kicks off the first episode of the Housing, What’s Next? miniseries, sponsored by Black Knight and hosted by Assistant Editor of Content Solutions, Jordan White.

BankTechMortgage

Taming unstructured data to break the review cycle

This session unpacks the importance of innovation in the housing industry as our panelists dwell on the possibilities of unstructured data for mortgage technology. Learn more about the future of technology as these three panelists brainstorm and highlight some of the ways their companies are taking a step forward into the future.

Watch the full session below. To go back to the full HousingWire Annual 2021 on-demand page, go here.

Panelists:

  • Aditya Udas, Managing Director, Iron Mountain
  • Vinod Valloppillil, Product Manager, Google Cloud AI
  • Matt Kilboy, Director of Product Management, Iron Mountain

    3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

