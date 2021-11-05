Taming unstructured data to break the review cycle

This session unpacks the importance of innovation in the housing industry as our panelists dwell on the possibilities of unstructured data for mortgage technology. Learn more about the future of technology as these three panelists brainstorm and highlight some of the ways their companies are taking a step forward into the future.
Watch the full session below.
Panelists:
- Aditya Udas, Managing Director, Iron Mountain
- Vinod Valloppillil, Product Manager, Google Cloud AI
- Matt Kilboy, Director of Product Management, Iron Mountain
Panel brought to you by: