HW Media
HW Media connects and informs decision makers across the housing economy. Professionals rely on HW Media for breaking news, reporting, and industry data and rankings. Moving the Housing Market Forward.
Brands
Subscribe
Events
Popular Links
How insurance offerings can improve the borrower experience
How insurance offerings can improve the borrower experience
5 reasons to attend the Women of Influence Forum at HW Annual on Oct. 3
5 reasons to attend the Women of Influence Forum at HW Annual on Oct. 3
Lunch & Learn: Are you factoring in Freddie Mac’s latest appraisal modernization updates?
Lunch & Learn: Are you factoring in Freddie Mac’s latest appraisal modernization updates?
The real estate stars speaking at HousingWire Annual
The real estate stars speaking at HousingWire Annual
MortgageProptech

Sun West unveils NFT loan powered by AI technology

The lender-backed non-fungible token promises to provide homebuyers the power of an all-cash offer

Loan originator and servicer Sun West Mortgage Co. Inc. has unveiled the latest version of its proprietary artificial-intelligence (AI) platform, called Morgan, which enables the lender to convert pre-approved, property-specific home loans into tradable non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

The NFT is property agnostic, backed by real dollars and guaranteed by Sun West, which is one of the largest nonbank mortgage companies in the country, licensed in 48 states with a network of some 80 retail branches. It puts homebuyers holding the NFT in the position of making an all-cash offer to a home seller, according to the Buena Park, California-based lender. 

The blockchain-based Morgan AI platform makes use of Sun West’s TRU Approval loan platform and is powered by its fintech sister company, Celligence

“What we traditionally call a homebuyer is now a seller of their unique, credit-qualified non-fungible token (NFT),” said Sun West CEO Pavan Agarwal. “If the trade value (the price of the home) is accepted and agreed to by the NFT seller and property owner, the transaction is openly recorded. 

“To ensure the NFT is traded as agreed, the NFT seller (homebuyer) has two choices. They may close the transaction and transfer the NFT, or if they choose to not honor the trade, they forfeit their earnest money deposit, as customary in any standard real estate purchase.”

The approach creates wider opportunities for both buyers and sellers and empowers both parties to the home sale “to present and accept offers with certainty and without open-ended financing contingencies,” the lender’s announcement of the new NFT loan option states.

Sun West has been testing Morgan’s real-world performance since its recent soft launch. Morgan has reviewed and resolved within two hours some 99% of the thousands of daily loan conditions presented to Sun West, according to the lender. In addition, Sun West said more than 30% of the loan conditions received were reviewed within 30 minutes. 

“The result is a 100% success rate in properly underwritten and guaranteed Tru Approval loans,” Sun West states in announcing the launch of the NFT product.

“Since our founding in 1980, the landscape [through] which we obtain a mortgage has changed,” Agarwal said. “The multi-trillion-dollar real estate market is based on countless singular person-to-person transactions. 

“It was once wonderfully simple but, over the past decades, has become unnecessarily complex. The invention and mass adoption of blockchain-based technology has brought us a new opportunity to streamline this process, and Morgan is designed to redefine the way we trade real estate while simplifying and correcting this over-complication.”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Most Popular Articles

Latest Articles

AdobeStock_302675535
Job growth beats expectations in August HW+

Even in the midst of a housing recession, job growth remains strong. August total nonfarm payroll employment rose by 315,000 jobs from the month prior, according to data released Friday by the Bureau of Labor Statistics. After this latest job gain, employment is now 240,000 higher than its pre-pandemic level. Despite this gain, the unemployment […]

Sponsored Content

3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

Log In

Log in with LinkedIn OR

Forgot Password?

Don't have an account? Please