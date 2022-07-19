Stewart Louisiana expands support for commercial title, hires underwriting counsel

Stewart Title of Louisiana is expanding its support for commercial real estate transactions, through the addition of Ashley Coco as the firm’s Louisiana underwriting counsel, it announced Tuesday.

Representatives of Stewart said Coco with provide title agents within the Stewart Trusted Provider Network with underwriting support and solutions for their title insurance transactions within the state of Louisiana.

“Ashley’s breadth of experience with closing commercial transactions, problem-solving focused underwriting and involvement in legislative efforts related to the title industry will serve her well in addressing the needs of our agents in Louisiana,” Heidi Junge, Stewart’s senior underwriter and southwest regional underwriting counsel, said in a statement.

Coco has more than 10 years of experience in real estate and title law, working in commercial real estate for retail, industrial, single/multi-family housing development and the petrochemical industry. Before joining Stewart, Coco was the lead attorney heading the commercial services department of Commerce Title in Baton Rouge. She also has previously worked as a title attorney for a small mortgage banking firm, with roles in both the Dallas and Baton Rouge offices.

“I am particularly looking forward to serving our agents with a solution-driven approach to underwriting, coupled with practice-focused education,” Coco said, according to a statement. “Throughout my practice, I’ve held various roles that have allowed me to promote and advocate for our industry and those vital to it. I am eager to continue that mission for the benefit and growth of Stewart and its agents.”

Earlier in her career, Coco served as the president of the Louisiana Association of Independent Land Title Agents and the Baton Rouge Independent Title Attorney’s Association. Currently, she serves on the board of directors of the West Baton Rouge Chamber of Commerce and the board of commissioners of the Louisiana Clerks Remote Access Authority. She’s also involved with the Louisiana Land Title Association, Baton Rouge Bar Association and the Louisiana State Law Institute.

Coco holds a bachelor’s degree and a Juris Doctorate from Louisiana State University.