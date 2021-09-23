Stellar MLS to launch new agent platform

The nation’s third largest MLS, with over 70,000 agents in Florida and Puerto Rico, Stellar MLS announced Tuesday that it is partnering with Remine and MoxiWorks to launch a new platform for real estate professionals.

Stellar MLS currently offers members a suite of over 24 different products to help agents list properties, manage transactions and connect with customers. The goal of the new platform will be to streamline access to all of these products and services and to improve the experience of real estate professionals working in the industry.

To make this goal a reality, Stellar has teamed up with MoxiWorks, who already powers the technology for 800 brokerages and 400,000 agents across the U.S. and Canada. MoxiWorks also touts that its technology increases agents’ repeat and referral business by 54%, while lowering overall technology, training, and support costs for the brokerage.

“Stellar believes there’s room for innovation in the agent MLS experience, meaning that there’s a lot of old technology there that has not benefited from all the innovations taking place more broadly in real estate technology and they want to take advantage of those innovations and make them available to their membership,” MoxiWorks CEO York Baur said.

According to Bauer, the new platform will be much more flexible and community-based than anything agents have experienced before on an MLS platform.

“They also want to build a technology bridge between the MLS experience and the brokerage technology experience because those two worlds have remained very separate for a long time,” Baur said. “Obviously the listings themselves cross both worlds, but in terms of the experience of an agent, the agents are in their MLS world or in the brokerage technology world and we want to allow the technology to start bringing those two experiences together.”

The new platform will be available in both a desktop format and as a mobile application. The partners have set a launch goal for the first quarter of 2022, but they are viewing this date as more of a starting point than the debut of a final product.

“We see what we are developing together as something that will continue to be something that the industry can innovate around for years to come,” Baur said. “So we see this not as we’re launching and done, it’s really the beginning of a multi-year period of innovation.”