Stellar MLS extends its partnership with AI provider Lundy

Stellar MLS, the third-largest MLS in the country, has expanded its partnership with artificial intelligence company Lundy Inc., Stellar announced on Thursday.

Powered by Amazon’s Alexa products, Lundy offers a voice-activated property search engine, allowing real estate professionals and homebuyers to navigate home listings using their voice.

Lundy’s “Finding Homes” feature will be accessible to all Stellar MLS customers, including those in Florida and Puerto Rico, where Stellar serves as the largest MLS.

“We are delighted to once again collaborate with the Lundy team to provide easier access to our comprehensive listing data for all users,” Merri Jo Cowen, CEO of Stellar MLS, said in a statement. “We are constantly looking for new products and services to help our brokers and agents better serve their customers and prospects. We are proud to play a part in expanding access to all customers, which aligns with Stellar MLS’s philosophy of inclusivity.”

Stellar MLS’s first partnership with Lundy dates back to 2022. Stellar is now integrating the upgraded version of the AI tool, Finding Homes Pro, which is capable of understanding a user’s intended question regardless of how it is worded.