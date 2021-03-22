RealTrending: How Samson Properties saw 71% organic growth
RealTrending: How Samson Properties saw 71% organic growth

While CEO Donny Samson swears it’s the culture of family, we dug deeper to find out the secrets of the firm’s incredible organic growth.

The importance of financial education for minority borrowers
The importance of financial education for minority borrowers

In this episode, we interview MyHomePathway’s founder and CEO about the relationship minorities have with financial education and homeownership.

Mortgage Tech Demo Day
Mortgage Tech Demo Day

Tune in April 6 to experience demos from the most innovative loan origination and valuation tech companies in the industry.

A deep dive into UWM’s recent announcement
A deep dive into UWM’s recent announcement

This episode examines UWM’s recent announcement that it will no longer partner with brokers who also work with Rocket and Fairway.

Mortgage

Steady exits push forbearance rate down to 5.05%

The MBA estimates 2.5 million homeowners are still in some form of forbearance

With just more than a week away from the one-year anniversary of the CARES Act, new forbearance requests dropped to their lowest level since March of 2020, pushing the total number of loans in forbearance down nine basis points to 5.05% of servicers’ portfolio volume, the Mortgage Bankers Association said on Monday.

Alongside a dampening of requests, exits maintained a standard pace with over 100,000 homeowners having exited forbearance within the past month. The MBA now estimates 2.5 million homeowners are in some form of forbearance.

Exits also shrunk the share of loans in forbearance across all investor categories last week, with Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac loans dropping to 2.83% – a five-basis-point improvement.

Ginnie Mae loans in forbearance decreased 13 basis points to 7.03%, while the forbearance share for portfolio loans and private-label securities (PLS) decreased by 14 basis points to 8.91% – a positive economic sign as loans bought out of Ginnie Mae pools typically get transferred into portfolios for rehabilitation.

Of the cumulative forbearance exits for the period from June 1, 2020, through March 14, 2021, 27.1% represented borrowers who continued to make their monthly payments during their forbearance period, however, that number has slowly decreased for months now. On the other end of the spectrum, borrowers who did not make all of their monthly payments and exited forbearance without a loss mitigation plan in place, rose to 14.2%.

Increasing Lending and Servicing Capacity – Regardless of Rates

The low-rate environment won’t last forever, and both lenders and servicers need to be able to keep their costs down while managing volume fluctuations once things start to normalize.

Presented by: Sutherland

“More than 11% of borrowers in forbearance have now exceeded the 12-month mark,” said Mike Fratantoni, MBA’s senior vice president and chief economist. “We anticipate that servicers will be busy over the next month, with many homeowners opting for the extension for up to 18 months recently made available for federally-backed loans.”

But as servicers continue to work with borrowers through possibly August 2022, Fratantoni is hopeful the pace of economic activity will pick up as the vaccine rollout continues.

“We expect that a stronger job market will help many successfully exit forbearance in the months ahead,” Fratantoni said.

Overall, it seems borrowers may be gaining confidence in the rebounding economy. The number of calls to servicers’ call centers, average speed to answer, abandonment rate and average call time decreased across the board last week.

A recent study from Freddie Mac also revealed borrowers are more confident in their ability to pay their mortgage. Confidence in the housing market has fluctuated between 48% in April and 69% in October, and averaged 60% in 2020. As of February 2021, confidence has risen to 66%.

Leave a comment

Most Popular Articles

MMI fund
Renters, and Biden’s $15,000 homebuyer tax credit

If Biden’s $15,000 tax credit were to pass, a potential 9.3 million renters could be transitioned in to homeownership at a sustainable rate over time.

Mar 16, 2021 By

Latest Articles

new home sales HW+
Why you shouldn’t worry about the drop in new home sales

New home sales are impacted more by increases in mortgage rates than an existing home. Mortgage rates, although still historically low, have risen recently. Higher mortgage rates at some point are going to quell any construction boom.

Mar 23, 2021 By

Sponsored Content

3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

Log In

Log in with LinkedIn OR

Forgot Password?

Don't have an account? Please