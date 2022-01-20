Staying prepared in a changing mortgage market

Hosted by Mortgage Capital Trading

Collateral valuation is a critical component of mortgage lending and the home sales process. During the Interest rates, origination volume and profit margins are constantly shifting based on a variety of factors, and it takes an efficient and intelligent operation to stay on top of it all. Most lenders react, rather than act, to changes in the environment.

MBA Chief Economist Mike Fratantoni and MCT COO Phil Rasori outline the different business cycles and how lenders can set a foundation of resilience to changing markets. Additionally, get a look ahead to what we can expect for 2022.

Panelists

Mike Fratantoni

Chief Economist, Senior Vice President, Research and Industry Technology,

MBA Phil Rasori

COO,

Mortgage Capital Trading





