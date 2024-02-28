Starwood Capital Group appoints Blackstone exec as new president

Blackstone’s Jonathan Pollack is joining private investment firm Starwood Capital Group, the company announced on Monday. Starting in January 2025, Pollack will serve as the company’s new president.

Jeffrey Dishner will remain in his role as Starwood’s president until Pollack takes over. Dishner will then assume the role of vice chairman and head of strategy and business development, the company explained.

In his new role, Pollack will be leading all of Starwood’s committees, including its executive, investment, disposition and operating committees, according to Barry Sternlicht, chairman and CEO of Starwood Capital.

“I am extremely pleased to welcome an executive of Jonathan’s caliber as President of Starwood Capital,” Sternlicht said in a statement. “I have known Jonathan for more than a decade, and he is universally respected across our industry with unparalleled relationships and a track record of success, which will help lead a firm of our scale and ambition.”

Pollack joined Blackstone in 2015. The following year, he began serving as the global head of Blackstone Real Estate Debt Strategies (BREDS), a fund that manages $84 billion in assets.

Blackstone will not be looking for a replacement to refill Pollack’s role, the firm told The Real Deal: “We are delighted for Jonathan Pollack and wish him much success in his new role at Starwood Capital. We are not replacing Jonathan’s role. Tim Johnson has been Global Head of Blackstone Real Estate Debt Strategies since 2021 and will continue in this role.”

Prior to his stint at Blackstone, Pollack was the global head of commercial real estate at Deutsche Bank, where he worked for 16 years. He is also a member of Blackstone’s real estate executive committee, investment committee and operating committee.