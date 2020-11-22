Bankrate’s Greg McBride on refinancing survey results
McBride discusses Bankrate's recent survey on refi appetite and explains the findings on why homeowners have not considered refinancing their home.

Mortgage rates break record again
The average U.S. mortgage rate for a 30-year fixed loan fell this week to 2.72% – the lowest rate in Freddie Mac's near 50-year survey history.

6 questions every broker should ask their wholesale partner
As consumers grow more aware of the value of working with mortgage brokers, it’s clear that the wholesale market is ripe with opportunity for loan officers.

Ushering in the future borrower experience
As Katherine Campbell drives toward a one-touch mortgage, she’s taking time to share what she has learned along the way.

Startup profile: Sundae

Seeks to disrupt fix and flips

Taken from the October/November issue of HousingWire Magazine, Sundae aims to aggregate demand from “fix and flippers,” who use the marketplace to bid against each other for distressed properties.

Earlier this year, the company raised $16.55 million in Series A funding. QED Investors led the round, which also included participation from PayPal co-founder Peter Thiel’s Founders FundSusa Ventures, as well as a group of unnamed real estate and fintech investors and entrepreneurs. The financing brings San Francisco-based Sundae’s total raised to just over $19.7 million since its August 2018 inception, according to the company.

justice lawyer / judge gavel working with legal documents in a court room
DOJ sues NAR for alleged antitrust violations

The DOJ filed a lawsuit against NAR on Thursday, alleging a series of violations of antitrust law, including commission arrangements and consumer disclosure requirements.

Aerial view of of a residential neighborhood in LA
Time to close on mortgages growing amid soaring volume

Ellie Mae’s Origination Insight report demonstrates the side effects of historically low mortgage rates in 2020: high volume and longer time-to-close.

3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

