Some Colorado counties allow in-person showings starting this week

Most of the U.S. has been under stay-at-home orders for over a month now. This week, states across the country will slowly open up.

On Sunday, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis issued Executive Orders on Safer-at-Home, which means certain businesses and retailers will be re-opening in phases.

“As we take steps to return Coloradans to work, we must continue to practice social distancing at a high level and implement other measures, such as limiting our social interactions, taking extra precautions for Vulnerable Individuals and wearing non-medical masks while in public, to facilitate a step towards reopening the economy while protecting public health,” the Executive Order said.

Starting Monday, in-person real estate showings will pick back up in Colorado. However, the state will still hold off on open houses. Other retailers, businesses and salons will also be open, but under strict social distancing guidelines.

While there is a statewide order that allows for showings in the state, counties have the choice to extend stay-at-home orders, and many of them did, through May 8.

Adams, Arapahoe, Boulder, Broomfield, Denver and Jefferson Counties all extended their stay-at-home orders last week, while Douglas County did not.

Prior to Monday, Denver-area Realtor Alison Zuckert told HousingWire that she was only able to show homes to potential homebuyers once a contract was signed, and then a private showing could happen.

But Zuckert said there could be no more than three people at a showing, potentially limiting the Realtor from being able to show a home’s full potential.

However, Zuckert was ok with the limitations.

“There are so many people who are asymptomatic with this particular virus, of course there are concerns,” Zuckert said. “If you are sick and you don’t know you’re sick, then you go into a house and then something happens and it’s a liability. I think it’s definitely a time for all of us to pause and really make sure that our clients’ best interest is always at the forefront.”

RE/MAX Realtor and Colorado Association of Realtors Spokesperson, Kelly Moye, told HousingWire that each county has different rules than the state, making it difficult to coordinate showing homes. In the last month, she showed homes via FaceTime.

“In terms of showing houses in the last month, the only way we’ve been able to do it is by FaceTime, if the seller was willing to FaceTime with us, and by taking virtual tours and driving by so we weren’t able to do it in person,” Moye said. “I did have a few clients who bought homes like that, and went under contract based on FaceTime showings.”

Since stay-at-home orders began, real estate agents have been creatively using video to show their homes and continue working, while other brokers have been conducting virtual, 3D and even livestream or self-guided home tours.

“Even though this stay at home order is changing for certain places today, that doesn’t mean that all sellers are feeling comfortable with people coming in,” Moye said. “So, you have to look at it from their perspective. Some of my clients were not pleased that showings could happen today, because they just don’t feel safe yet.”

The Executive Order will expire thirty days after April 27, 2020, unless extended further by Executive Order.