SoCal teamerage DOORA Properties joins eXp

The No. 1 brokerage in the country by transaction side count is getting bigger. Troy Palmquist is bringing his team of nearly 30-agents at DOORA Properties over to eXp Realty from white-label firm Side.

“Joining a new brokerage company can be both an exhilarating and nerve-wracking experience, but, it’s precisely this sense of venturing into the unknown that I’m excited about. Our skills, commitment to growth, and eagerness to embrace fresh opportunities and carry them into a new environment bring with them the promise of greater success and professional fulfillment for me, my DOORA agents, and eXp,” Palmquist said in a statement.

In addition to moving his Southern California-based firm, which he founded in 2022, over to eXp, Palmquist has also been named director of growth in California for eXp Realty.

Plamquist said the idea of moving DOORA to eXp Realty came about after sitting on a panel at Inman Connect Las Vegas with Michael Valdes, the chief growth officer at eXp Realty.

The educational and professional development opportunities at eXp were also a draw for Palmquist.

“For me professionally and the agents that I have and the local community for my agents, I think eXp is a larger presence and a better place to call home for them,” Palmquist said. “With the training, the support network, eXp is very centered on, as a company, agent growth and development and I think that is what agents really need right now.”

Palmquist, who has more than 20 years of experience in the real estate industry, started his career at a small Southern Californian boutique brokerage. He then moved on to a RE/MAX office in Marina Del Ray, California before joining the first West Coast outpost of Engel & Völkers in Santa Monica. Palmquist also founded The Address, a boutique brokerage in Ventura, California, which he led for nearly five years before selling it in 2022.