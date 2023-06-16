SimpleNexus integrates with Empower, Black Knight’s LOS

SimpleNexus, a homeownership platform developer for loan officers, borrowers, real estate agents, and settlement agents, announced this week a new integration with Empower, the loan origination system (LOS) from Black Knight.

This bidirectional integration, available to financial institutions, including independent mortgage banks nationwide, enables real-time sharing of loan application data, milestone updates, and documents.

“We are excited about the opportunity this integration creates for us to help even more financial institutions and independent mortgage banks to work more efficiently and deliver seamless customer experiences,” Ben Miller, CEO of SimpleNexus, said. “Our integrations with best-in-class LOS providers like Black Knight make it easy for financial institutions to automate processes that enhance the experience for loan officers, the back office, and borrowers alike.”

Through the integration, loan file data and milestone status updates can be synchronized in both directions. This connection offers borrowers a seamless home buying experience, allowing them to securely capture and upload documents from their Android or iOS phones.

This integration also aims to saves time for loan originators and back office staff by eliminating the need for manual file import into other record-keeping systems.

“Black Knight is continuing to help transform the mortgage industry by providing lenders with advanced technology capabilities to help streamline their operations and enhance the borrower experience,” said Rich Gagliano, president of origination technologies at Black Knight. “We look forward to continuing our collaboration with the SimpleNexus team and supporting their continued growth and success in the industry.”

SimpleNexus, an nCino company, is a developer of mobile-first technology for mortgage lenders. The company’s homeownership platform merges the people, systems, and stages of the mortgage process into an end-to-end solution covering engagement, origination, closing, and business intelligence.

SimpleNexus also assists lenders in managing their teams, staying connected with borrowers and real estate professionals, and delivering returns on investment, including reduced turn times, increased loan application submissions, and more referral business.

