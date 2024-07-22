Sidekick and OneKey MLS enter strategic partnership

Artificial Intelligence-powered real estate assistant platform Sidekick announced its newest strategic partnership on Monday. The company is teaming up with OneKey MLS to provide more than 45,000 MLS subscribers across the New York City metro area with access to Sidekick-integrated datasets and AI-powered workflows.

“We are thrilled to join forces with OneKey MLS to support the way their members leverage AI to conduct and grow their businesses,” Michael Martin, the co-founder and co-CEO of Sidekick, said in a statement. “Expanding Sidekick’s customer base to New York is a moment we’ve been excited about since we first started building the product.”

Launched in November 2023, Sidekick has features like real-time market and property data analysis, comparative market analysis (CMA) presentations and a comprehensive array of productivity tools. According to its announcement, Sidekick utilizes AI technology to help users create CMA presentations and detailed market reports along with managing emails and calendars.

“Our mission is to empower our real estate professionals to achieve greater success in their business endeavors,” Richard Haggerty, CEO of OneKey MLS, said in a statement. “By partnering with Sidekick, we are equipping our members with the most advanced AI tools available, enabling them to work smarter, faster, and more efficiently. This collaboration is a testament to our commitment to innovation and excellence in the real estate industry.”

In recent months, Sidekick has announced partnerships with the San Francisco Association of Realtors, Miami Realtors, BeachesMLS and The MLS in Greater Los Angeles.