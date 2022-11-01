 SaaS provider WorkWave acquires TaskEasy

WorkWave, a cloud-based SaaS provider, announced Tuesday the acquisition of TaskEasy, a service provider for rental property owners.

The acquisition aims to provide WorkWave field service customers with local service jobs, allowing them to grow their business while streamlining sales, marketing and advertising expenses. TaskEasy, meanwhile, will get access to WorkWave’s customer base, according to a statement from the company.

TaskEasy offers API and digital tools for property management to residential and commercial property portfolio owners. Currently, it operates in more than 12,000 cities in the U.S. with over 15,000 independent contractors and more than 75,000 workers.

“TaskEasy is the first company to automate and consolidate the service work required to maintain thousands of rental properties across North America, sustaining their value and keeping them safe for residents,” said Ken Davis, founder and CEO of TaskEasy, in the statement.

The ability to order and manage services like lawn and yard maintenance, snow clearing, interior cleaning and pool maintenance for single-family rental properties on TaskEasy will now extend to WorkWave’s network of properties. Through the acquisition, the companies will expand their offerings to include pest control, among other services.

WorkWave helps mobile workforce companies, and transportation and logistics industries to estimate jobs, schedule and route mobile workers, and bill customers. Its mobile application also allows single-family rental and commercial property owners to connect with contractors.

David F. Giannetto, CEO of WorkWave, said in the release that weaving TaskEasy into WorkWave will give its customers an edge over non-WorkWave customers in an area.

“TaskEasy is a best-in-class technology that directly contributes to our customers’ growth by providing them with access to a steady stream of new customers that are only available to WorkWave’s customer base,” Giannetto added.

In June 2022, WorkWave acquired Real Green Systems, a field service provider to green service industries. In July that same year, WorkWave announced that it grew by 168% YTD and with a Q2 revenue growth of 148% YoY. Its software sales grew by 173% YTD.