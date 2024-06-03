Roof AI powers its sales assistant with OpenAI technology

Roof AI, an artificial intelligence-powered sales assistant that helps real estate and mortgage companies generate revenue across their business units, announced the integration of OpenAI’s technology into its system, significantly boosting its capabilities.

At the heart of this innovation is Roof AI’s sales assistant, which is now powered by advanced large language models (LLMs). This integration enhances user interactions to provide the personalized, conversational experience that modern consumers expect, according to Dean Rouso, senior vice president of strategic innovation at Baird & Warner, a Roof AI client.

Roof Pro stands out by providing real-time information tailored to individual customer inquiries, whether someone is searching for budget-friendly listings or needs details on the homebuying or selling process. This is designed to keep user engaged on brokerage sites, foster trust and enhance their overall experience.

“Roof Pro represents a significant milestone in our journey,” Pierre Sabbagh, CEO of Roof AI, said in a statement. “Our aim has always been to empower real estate professionals with AI that not only boosts revenue potential but also automates routine tasks, ensuring an exceptional online customer experience. We are eager to see the profound impact Roof Pro will have on the interactions and efficiencies of our broker partners, their agents, and customers.”

The core skills of Roof AI revolve around functions such as searching for properties, finding an agent and starting the mortgage financing process.

“We have expanded our capabilities to better answer questions about properties, neighborhoods and the real estate process.,” Michel Moubarak, vice president of growth at Roof AI, told HousingWire. “For specific questions such as ‘What’s the difference between pre-approval and a prequalification?’, consumers used to go to Google to find the answers. They don’t need to do that anymore.”

The real estate landscape is evolving due to changing consumer habits. Rouso noted the growing demand for immediacy and anonymity among consumers.

“Consumer behavior and expectations have shifted, driven by the instant gratification model established by companies like Amazon,” Rouso said. “We chose Roof AI for its seamless integration with the MLS. When a consumer who values anonymity uses the chatbot to ask specific questions — like whether a house has electric or gas heating — the system pulls data from the MLS and provides immediate answers. This responsiveness builds trust and makes consumers more likely to engage with the brokerage.”

Founded in 2015, Roof AI developed its technology from scratch, creating proprietary algorithms to serve local real estate and mortgage professionals. The company’s stated mission is to equip industries with top-tier tools to reclaim market control both online and offline. Roof AI will slowly roll out Roof Pro over the following weeks.