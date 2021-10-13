Unpacking the lender’s vital role in increasing minority homeownership
Politics & Money

Rohit Chopra shakes up leadership at CFPB

HW-CFPB-v2

Barely a day after Rohit Chopra took office as director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB), the agency announced a leadership shakeup.

The agency said that the four senior roles will be filled by a Biden campaign alum, two former Obama-era CFPB officials and a long-time Bureau official with a fair lending expertise.

Zixta Martinez will serve as the CFPB’s deputy director, and will oversee the operations division. Martinez helped set up the CFPB when it was founded in 2011, and has since been senior advisor for supervision, enforcement and fair lending, associate director for external affairs and assistant director for the office of community affairs. She previously held positions at Freddie Mac, the National Fair Housing Alliance, the Mexican American Legal Defense and Education Fund, Inc. and the National Council of La Raza. The deputy director role was open.

Karen Andre, who will be associate director for consumer education and external affairs, was previously special assistant to the president for economic agency personnel. She also worked on President Biden’s 2020 campaign and, following his election, was the COVID-19 engagement team lead. Previously she was the White House liaison for the Department of Housing and Urban Development.

    3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

