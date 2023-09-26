Research Report: Your step-by-step guide to becoming a digital closing leader
Robert Howerton joins Dovenmuehle as chief information officer

Howerton was previously at IBM

Dovenmuehle Mortgage, a top mortgage subservicing company, has appointed Robert Howerton as chief information officer to oversee the company’s IT infrastructure, the company announced on Tuesday. His responsibilities will include maintaining and expanding Dovenmuehle’s current information technology (IT) infrastructure.

“Today’s tech-driven mortgage environment demands a leader of Robert’s caliber who can balance thoughtful innovation with maintaining a sound, safe and compliant operating environment,” Dovenmuehle Senior Vice President of IT George Mynatt said in a statement.

Prior to joining Dovenmuehle Mortgage, Howerton was the leader platform security engineer at IBM. There, he modernized the company’s technology infrastructure and optimized business processes, resulting in a 30% increase in operational efficiency. He also led the development and execution of an enterprise-wide IT strategy aligned with the company’s business objectives, resulting in improved customer experience and increased profitability.

Some of his other professional experiences include: head of IT operations and engineering at Santander Consumer USA, vice president of infrastructure at Mr. Cooper, and technology architect and global operations leader at The Kraft Heinz Company.

“I have a passion for being at the forefront of technology advancements, which has led me to work with cloud solutions, development and infrastructure data centers and appreciate the art of automation,” Howerton said. “Implementing these systems for organizational benefits across the board is extremely rewarding. I’m pleased to join the team and eager to contribute to Dovenmuehle’s mission of delivering best-in-class mortgage servicing.”

