Unpacking the lender’s vital role in increasing minority homeownership
Unpacking the lender’s vital role in increasing minority homeownership

Join this webinar on increasing homeownership among minorities and promoting equity in lending. Learn why increasing minority homeownership is critical to a lender’s growth and sustainable success.

Industry prays for clarity but expects no mercy from Chopra
Industry prays for clarity but expects no mercy from Chopra

Affordable housing and consumer advocates hailed Rohit Chopra’s confirmation as CFPB director, but industry stakeholders hope the watchdog agency will not catch them off guard.

eXp’s Stacey Onnen and Fee Gentry talk diversity initiatives
eXp’s Stacey Onnen and Fee Gentry talk diversity initiatives

Today’s episode of HousingWire Daily continues our Women of Influence series and features an interview with eXp Realty’’s Stacey Onnen and Fee Gentry.

Why today’s housing market makes speed and agility crucial for lenders
Why today’s housing market makes speed and agility crucial for lenders

Speed is intrinsic to delivering a positive customer experience, especially in today’s seller-driven market. Learn how to improve reaction times to market opportunities, optimize operations and increase profitability.

Mortgage

Redwood Trust plants flag in the massive home equity market

The REIT teams with tech firm Point to launch securities offering backed by a novel product, called an HEI contract

HW+ House Money

Redwood Trust CEO Christopher Abate laid out a bold vision of growth for the real estate investment trust at an investor conference in New York City last month. Part of that vision included finding ways to tap into the nation’s multitrillion-dollar pool of home equity. 

To that end, Redwood Trust has partnered with Point, a fintech firm that provides homeowners who may not otherwise qualify for a home-equity loan with a path to tapping the equity in their homes. That is done via what is called a home-equity investment contract, or an HEI. 

This week, Redwood and Point, the latter founded in 2014, announced that they have completed a first-of-its-kind securitization supported by those HEI contracts. 

The private-placement transaction, which closed in late September, involved issuing $146 million in securities through a conduit dubbed Point Securitization Trust 2021-1. The offering, backed by HEI contracts, was structured in two tiers — with $120 million of unrated senior class A-1 notes and about $26 million of unrated class A-2 securities. 

This content is exclusively for HW+ members.

Start an HW+ Membership now for less than $1 a day.

Your HW+ Membership includes:

  • Unlimited access to HW+ articles and analysis
  • Exclusive access to the HW+ Slack community and virtual events
  • HousingWire Magazine delivered to your home or office
    • Become a member today

    Already a member? log in

    Most Popular Articles

    HW+ home on street
    The biggest risk to the housing market right now

    What economic factors present the most risk to the housing market for the rest of this year and into 2022? HW+ Premium Content.

    Oct 11, 2021 By

    Latest Articles

    real estate technology platform propertybase lone wolf
    Building the next generation of tech: Three ways to digitize home lending

    The home lending process is complex. To streamline efficiencies and eliminate errors, the industry needs technology.

    Oct 12, 2021 By
    3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

    Log In

    Log in with LinkedIn OR

    Forgot Password?

    Don't have an account? Please