Reducing Bias is the Gold Standard for Appraisals

There are two significant issues in our industry right now — appraisal bias and origination volume. Both of these issues accelerate the importance of appraisal modernization. What is appraisal modernization? And how can it help with both of these topics? Join this session to hear how leading lenders are using the latest technology to help make an impact on fair housing, and close loans faster.

Panelists:

Kenon Chen, Executive Vice President, Corporate Strategy, Clear Capital

Rachel Robinson, Director, Collateral Policy and Product Development, Rocket Mortgage

Sarah Wheeler, Editor in Chief, HousingWire

