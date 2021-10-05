Lunch & Learn about Humans vs. Really Smart Machines
Lenders need to consider what should be handled by AI and ML and what is best done by their human staff. This panel of experts will discuss the factors that tip the scale for AI and ML, including how LO comp plays into the equation.

HousingWire Magazine: October/November 2021
Before we head into the new year, this issue will focus on what today’s housing leaders and regulators are zeroed in on and the current state of housing.

Introducing the 2021 HousingWire Vanguards
The 2021 Vanguards include 50 of the greatest leaders in the housing industry today. Executives who are changing the foundation of the housing industry.

Implementing social media policies for LOs that balance risk and maximize returns
Arming your origination team with the right technology and training to manage consistency, compliance and brand recognition on social media is worth the investment – not to mention the peace of mind. Learn more here!

AgentReal EstateProptech

Redfin allows buyers to tour homes without an agent

Brokerage partners with ADT to expand its Direct Access home tour feature

Homebuyers in 22 U.S. markets are now able to tour vacant homes listed on Redfin with or without a real estate licensee through the brokerage’s “Direct Access” home tour feature.

The expansion of this service was announced on Tuesday. Redfin first launched Direct Access in April 2020 and over the past 18 months its service has expanded to 10 additional metropolitan areas, including Austin, Orange County, Seattle, San Francisco, Las Vegas, Denver, Dallas, Boston and Phoenix.

Direct Access allows homebuyers to self-tour vacant properties without an agent by using the Redfin app to unlock the home. According to Redfin, homes with Direct Access receive, on average, twice the number of tours as other homes. Homeowners are able to track tours and buyer feedback on their home through the Redfin Owner Dashboard.

In conjunction with this expansion of Direct Access tours, Redfin is partnering with ADT security to help equip homes with smart locks and sensors that allow buyers to easily enter and tour homes, and enable sellers to stay informed on who is entering and exiting the property.

“In this hot market, more than a third of homes are finding a buyer within the first week and buyers are hustling to see new homes as quickly as possible,” Bridget Frey, Redfin’s chief technology officer, said in a statement. “Thanks to advances in automation and smart home technology and changing consumer expectations, we’re able to offer a convenient and safe self-touring option that would have seemed outlandish just a decade ago.”

Fueling the home-buying process with certainty

The underlying constant during the pandemic was constant uncertainty. How can we innovate and leverage technology to make the real estate transaction even better by fueling the process with certainty. Learn more here.

Presented by: Flueid

When an ADT outfitted home is purchased through Redfin, the buyer keeps the pre-installed smart lock, ADT security panel, and sensors, which are valued at $899.

The ADT security system comes in addition to multiple security features Redfin already has in place to help protect sellers and their propertied, including verifying the identity of every buyer before their tour and covering up to $100,000 in the event of loss or damage to the home.

Redfin plans on expanding Direct Access and the accompanying ADT security features to all U.S. customers sometime in the future.

Loan or saving money for buy a house and real estate for family concept, Home model put on the stack coin tower with growing business investment in the in the public park.
PennyMac, UWM raise conforming loan limit ceiling

PennyMac announced this week that it is upping conforming loan limits by almost 14% through broker and correspondent channels. It’s not the only one raising the cap.

real estate technology platform propertybase lone wolf
How lenders can turbocharge mortgage operations for today’s home buyers

For lenders, the past few months have been placed a strong emphasis on purchase originations. In light of this, HousingWire sat down with Saleforce’s Global Head for Mortgage and Lending, Geoff Green, to learn how lenders can better turbocharge mortgage for today’s home buyers.

Oct 05, 2021 By

Sponsored Content

