Real estate marketing startup Realoq is launching a new data solution for brokers and agents. The new “360-degree product experience” will help brokerages and real estate professionals access data, manage listings and ensure accuracy.

Rexdat — a technology firm offering a subscription-based, cloud-powered, software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform—powers the new tool. Rexdat launched its platform in August to help real estate entities share data on a centralized platform.

“Rexdat allows MLSs, Brokerages, Agents, Appraisers, and Affiliates to access an extensive, auto-populated database that eliminates data duplication and ensures all listings are accurate, synchronized, and accessible to authorized parties,” Realoq said in a statement.

Realoq offers a customized MLS platform that allows unique branding and direct access to consumers. With this update, independent MLSs, brokerages, agents, appraisers and affiliates can access auto-populated data without the risk of data duplication.

CEO and founder Anvesh Chakravartula believes that combining Realoq’s platform with Rexdat’s data solutions gives users a strong chance to establish market-leading value.

“Our business has always been founded on the idea of creating a fully transparent and collaborative ecosystem in real estate,” Chakravartula said. “By bringing together Realoq’s consumer-centric platform and Rexdat’s data solutions, we’re enabling MLSs and AORs to offer a market-leading experience, boosting the visibility and capabilities of every real estate professional involved.”

The 360-degree solution features a slew of benefits designed to make users more efficient. They can create “branded portals” uniquely designed to connect with consumers and establish brand familiarity. Listing management features include auto-populated tax records, integrated maps and other tools. All datasets are syndicated in real time, according to the company. Additionally, the solution allows integration with social platforms and search engines.

Realoq has made a series of moves to compete with larger companies — including Zillow, CoStar and Move Inc. — in the “portal wars.” The company also expanded recently by extending its reach into Florida, Georgia and North Carolina.

Realoq launched in 2023, receiving $3 million in seed funding from venture capital firm TRK Ventures. Realoq launched Rexdat as a business-to-business data solution in February 2024.